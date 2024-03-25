Modi’s Big Bet On Musk In India Might Just Work

How will local companies deal with new entrants into India’s EV market? The optimistic take here is that companies like Tata Motors Ltd., if they’re worried about competition from the Teslas of the world now that tariffs have come down, should argue more strenuously for lower trade barriers all round. That’s the only thing that would keep them competitive, given their more expansive supply chains. The automobile sector needs to become the loudest voice in favor of trade deals like the ones the country is currently negotiating with the UK and the European Union. Manufacturing will only take off when the business climate really improves — when tariffs are low and stable, and regulators are as welcoming to smaller companies as they are to whales.