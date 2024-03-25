Japan’s Currency Chief Warns Against Speculative Moves in Market

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its forecasts for the dollar versus the yen, expecting a benign macro setup to weigh on the Japanese currency in coming months. The firm now expects the US currency to trade around 155 yen, 150, and 145 in three, six and 12 months, compared with previous forecasts of 145, 142 and 140, strategists including Kamakshya Trivedi wrote in a note Friday.