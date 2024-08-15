Jack Ma-Backed Ant Sees Profit Slide 10% After Shake Up

Ant proposed buying back as much as 7.6% of its shares last year, giving investors such as Fidelity Investments and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. an opportunity to sell some stock. Under the repurchase plan, the company’s valuation was trimmed to about $79 billion — well off its peak of $280 billion before regulators scrapped an initial public offering three years ago. The fintech company is awaiting a financial holding company license, which would help revive the IPO.