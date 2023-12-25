Israel Sees Defense Spending Climbing $8 Billion as War Rages

The Finance Ministry’s document assumes high-intensity fighting in Gaza will end in the first quarter of 2024, presumably allowing Israel to de-mobilize some reservists. While the US has put pressure on Israel to shift from a large-scale military attack to more targeted operations to reduce the toll on Palestinian civilians, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said the war will last for as long as it takes to destroy Hamas. He and his cabinet have put no timeline on the intense period of fighting, or the wider war itself.