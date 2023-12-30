Indian Body Recommends Keeping Duty on Chinese Solar Parts

NDTV ProfitBloombergIndian Body Recommends Keeping Duty on Chinese Solar Parts
India should maintain anti-dumping duties on imports from China of a key part used to make solar energy modules, according to a unit of the commerce ministry.

30 Dec 2023, 05:53 PM IST
Photovoltaic panels at a solar farm in Pavagada, Karnataka, India, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. India plans to expand its solar capacity to 280 gigawatts by the end of this decade from about 51 gigawatts now, but its manufacturing capacity can only currently meet around half of that requirement. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- India should maintain anti-dumping duties on imports from China of a key part used to make solar energy modules, according to a unit of the commerce ministry.

Keeping duties on Chinese ethylene vinyl acetate sheets is needed to provide a level playing field for domestic producers, India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies said in a document published on Saturday. Levies on imports from Malaysia, Thailand and Saudi Arabia shouldn’t continue, it said.

“The domestic industry performance has improved significantly because of the anti-dumping duties being in place,” it said. “However, the data, evidences on record indicates that in the event of cessation of duties, the dumped imports are likely to enter into Indian market with increased intensity.”

