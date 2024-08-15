Hedge Funds Add Apple, Reshuffle Technology Portfolio

The shift in hedge fund holdings came as the S&P 500 Index climbed 3.9% in the second quarter, adding to a 14% rally during the first half of 2024 aided by a resilient economy and solid corporate earnings. But conditions have since changed. In July, Wall Street managers started to move out of large-cap names and piled into smaller and riskier sectors. And global stock markets were hit by a massive selloff at the beginning of the month, driven by worries about a US economic slowdown and a bubble in AI.