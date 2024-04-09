Google Shows AI Model Is Enterprise-Ready After Gemini Mishaps

Those controls will now be augmented by the ability for corporate clients to ground Gemini’s responses in Google search. When this feature is enabled, the AI model will produce citations for every sentence of its outputs, based on its retrieval of information from Google search results. In a demonstration with Bloomberg on Friday, hours after an earthquake struck New Jersey, a Google employee showed how the default version of the model stated that there had been no recent earthquakes in the area; the version of the model grounded in Google search results correctly gave the magnitude of the temblor and said there had been no major reports of damage.