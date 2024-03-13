Google’s Bad Gemini Rollout Did The World A Favor

Part of the difficulty in grappling with AI’s full implications is the huge effort that has gone into devising AI models that express themselves like humans, presumably for marketing reasons. “Yes, I can help you with that.” Thank you, but who is this “I”? The suggestion is that AI can be understood and dealt with much as one would understand and deal with a person, except that AI is infinitely smarter and more knowledgeable. For that reason, when it comes to making decisions, it claims a measure of authority over its dimwitted users. There’s a crucial difference between AI as a tool that humans use to improve their decisions — decisions for which they remain accountable — and AI as a decision-maker in its own right.