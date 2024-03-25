Goldman Says Commodities To Benefit As Central Banks Cut Rates

Goldman’s cautiously bullish outlook echoes comments from other market watchers. Commodities are entering a fresh cyclical upswing aided by tighter supplies and an upturn in the global economy, Macquarie Group Ltd. said earlier this month. Jeff Currie, formerly the head of commodities research at Goldman and now at Carlyle Group LP, has also forecast gains as the Fed cuts rates. Elsewhere, JPMorgan Chase & Co. highlighted gold’s upside potential.