Goldman Sachs Sees End To Pakistan Bond Selloff On IMF Prospects

Sharif echoed some of that urgency this week when he said Pakistan needs to secure a new loan program at the earliest. The nation is running out of time to find the money to meet $25 billion of external debt payments starting July, three times its foreign-exchange reserves. Its inflation rate is the highest in Asia, while the economy contracted last fiscal year. Investors demand an additional 11.5 percentage points of yield over Treasuries to buy the country’s bonds, much above the 10 percentage points seen as the threshold of distress.