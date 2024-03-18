‘GeminiPhone’ Would Tie Frenemies Apple And Google Closer

Google provides enhanced AI capabilities, albeit in a still highly experimental form, today. Details of the partnership haven’t been filled out, and it doesn’t yet seem to have been fully agreed upon. But it has similarities with Apple and Google’s deal on search, in which Google pays handsomely to be the default search engine on iOS devices. As in that arrangement, Google gets that one thing it’s always hungry for: scale. It might at first seem curious that Google isn’t planning to keep its AI to itself, making it exclusive to Android phones, but that runs counter to its long-established North Star of simply having as many users as possible.