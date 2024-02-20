Everything China’s Doing to Rescue Its Battered Stock Market

Cash-strapped Chinese property developers said a range of their housing projects have been listed as eligible for funding under the latest program to support the ailing sector. The flurry of activity comes just three weeks after Beijing urged local authorities to draft a list of projects eligible for funding. Policymakers want risk-averse banks to step up lending to the real estate sector, which saw credit growth slow to the weakest in more than a year last quarter, undermining developers’ ability to complete homes.