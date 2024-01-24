Euro’s Status Languishes As Dollar Still King After 25 Years

The double whammy of ending European reliance on cheap Russian hydrocarbons — which were paid for solely in euros — and being forced into the dollar energy market illustrates a radical alteration in global trading. Some of this commodity effect will dissipate over time as the move to renewable energy sources continues, but more permanent is the shift in what the EU sells to Russia and China. Many of the luxury and manufacturing products Russia bought from Europe are now being now sourced via China and Hong Kong. It's the worst of all worlds for the euro export machine, though at least the value of the common currency is both stable and roughly in line with its long-term average to the dollar.