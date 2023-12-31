Who’s Going to Work All Those Green Transition Jobs?

As we move into a new year, there needs to be much greater weight placed on reskilling and upskilling entire labor forces. Political and business leaders ought to work together on providing retraining opportunities for adults in jobs that are being, or will be, disrupted, and they must make sure that information about new opportunities is properly shared throughout communities. For example, EDC research identified more than 270 different occupations in the fastest-growing green and blue sectors in developing countries: renewable energy, green construction, waste management, tourism and hospitality, and sustainable agriculture and forestry. However, in speaking to training providers, local governments and jobseekers, researchers found few were even aware of these opportunities.