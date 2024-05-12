To Stop Climate Change, Use the Power of Price

Unifying those markets to achieve something close to a global price, however, remains a distant prospect. Emissions reductions aren’t fungible like physical commodities: A ton from a country with weak oversight might not be worth much; a tree-saving offset can go up in smoke or be an outright fraud. Prices range as low as $1 per ton for the shoddiest offsets, good for only the most desultory greenwashing. Quality-control efforts, laudable as they are, have a long way to go. Unless mitigation is perfect and permanent, crediting it against real emissions leaves the world further from net zero.