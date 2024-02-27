Citigroup’s New Banking Chief Must Relish A Challenge

Of course, all investment banks saw fees fall in this period due to the dearth of deal activity while interest rates were rising. However, Citigroup’s performed worse than its peers when you look at the revenue it earned for the amount of capital it put to work. There has been a lot of chopping and changing in Citigroup’s reporting structure and disclosure over the past few years, so it is hard to run comparisons going very far back. But in the past three years, its revenue per dollar of average assets has tumbled in the banking and markets divisions combined – the kind of structure that most US rivals have. It slipped from third-best, behind JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley in 2021, to last out of five in 2023.