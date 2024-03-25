CATL Working With Tesla on Fast-Charging Cells, Supplying Nevada

Zeng expressed bullishness around CATL’s so-called licensing, royalty and services (LRS) model and added that the company plans to train engineers from Ford Motor Co., for example, by inviting them to CATL’s headquarters in Ningde, Fujian in China or to Germany, where it also has a plant. CATL is in talks with around 10 to 20 other automakers in the US and Europe regarding a similar arrangement, Zeng said, without elaborating.