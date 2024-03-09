BOJ Mulls Ending Yield Control To Focus On Bond Buying Size

Expectations are growing that the BOJ will raise interest rates for the first time since 2007 as soon as this month, as higher wages and steady inflation boost the case for the policy move. Speculation that a BOJ rate increase is imminent weighed on bonds, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising 2 basis points this week to 0.73%, while the yen strengthened 2.1% during the period to 147.06 per dollar, marking the biggest weekly gain this year.