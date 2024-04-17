Boeing’s Safety Record Under Scrutiny In Split-Screen Hearings

The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will hear from a Boeing quality engineer, who alerted US regulators to alleged manufacturing changes by the company that he says could weaken the structure of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft over time. The allegations have sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, while investors have been rattled by the prospect of further disruption to the 787, a critical source of cash, after a nearly two-year halt to deliveries.