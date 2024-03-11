Biden’s Housing Tax Breaks Are A Start, Not A Silver Bullet

First, consider the size of the credit. For struggling families forced to buy or sell in this challenging environment, $10,000 is nothing to sneeze at. Many families simply move over the course of the year, irrespective of prices and interest rates. (Real estate pros refer to these life-cycle drivers as the six Ds: diamonds, diapers, divorce, downsizing, debt and death). For those people, the Biden credits would certainly help to cushion the financial blow. The White House projected that the proposal could help almost 3 million families. I suspect that many participants in the program would come from the pool of households that would have bought or sold anyway due to the six Ds. But, yes, by all means — help them out! They need it!