Biden’s Housing Tax Breaks Are A Start, Not A Silver Bullet
The way to fix America’s affordability crisis is to build more homes. The president’s proposal might help in the meantime.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- In many ways, the housing market couldn’t be more miserable for first-time buyers. Mortgage rates and home prices have made monthly payments prohibitively high. And even if buyers can scrape the funds together, there’s very little existing-home inventory to choose from. President Joe Biden’s remedy? A series of proposed tax credits that, among other things, seek to cushion the blow for first-time and trade-up buyers. In his fiery State of the Union speech on Thursday, Biden laid out part of the plan:
I know the cost of housing is so important to you. If inflation keeps coming down, mortgage rates will come down as well. But I’m not waiting. I want to provide an annual tax credit that will give Americans $400 a month for the next two years as mortgage rates come down to put toward their mortgage when they buy a first home or trade up for a little more space.
Digging into the details in a White House fact sheet, Biden would push for legislation to give first-time middle-class buyers a $5,000 credit for two years. He also wants a one-year, $10,000 tax credit for “middle-class families who sell their starter homes,” provided that the properties are priced below the median price in their area and sold to another owner-occupant.
All in all, that could be an important and compassionate step for some families. But it probably faces long odds of approval in a divided legislature, where Republicans are eager to deprive Biden of any and all election-year victories and tax credits are perceived as just another form of Big Government spending. Moreover, the proposal wouldn’t come close to being a panacea for the deeply troubled market.
First, consider the size of the credit. For struggling families forced to buy or sell in this challenging environment, $10,000 is nothing to sneeze at. Many families simply move over the course of the year, irrespective of prices and interest rates. (Real estate pros refer to these life-cycle drivers as the six Ds: diamonds, diapers, divorce, downsizing, debt and death). For those people, the Biden credits would certainly help to cushion the financial blow. The White House projected that the proposal could help almost 3 million families. I suspect that many participants in the program would come from the pool of households that would have bought or sold anyway due to the six Ds. But, yes, by all means — help them out! They need it!
Beyond this group, I’m not convinced that the proposal could meaningfully impact overall transaction activity. The so-called “mortgage lock-in” effect for existing homeowners, who enjoy low and fixed monthly payments, is still far too powerful to undo given the size of the proposed incentive.
The implied mortgage payment on the median existing home has climbed from about $1,005 in Dec. 2019 to $2,050 in 2024(1). In other words, the typical existing home owner would sacrifice about $1,000 a month just to move into a similar home to the one they already have — and that doesn’t include transaction costs. The $10,000 tax credit would only offset the roughly $12,000 payment increase in the first year, but what about all the years thereafter?
Part of the thinking here, I suspect, is that mortgage rates should begin falling meaningfully by late 2024 or early 2025, since inflation seems just about licked. Homebuyers taking on mortgages in 2024 may well get an opportunity to refinance at rates that are far lower in a couple of years. That all seems like decent logic. But the effective rate on outstanding US mortgages is still just 3.8%, and it’s unclear if we’ll ever see market rates quite that low in the foreseeable future. Tax credit or no tax credit, the net present value of switching homes in this economy is still pretty negative.
First-time homebuyers may be more receptive to the incentive. But in the medium-run, they’d still need some combination of lower interest rates and rising wages to match the housing affordability that prevailed just a couple of years ago in the US. An emerging criticism of this plan is that it would only juice demand in a market that’s fundamentally hampered by supply, potentially making the problem worse. I really doubt it, mainly because it’s too small to move the needle.
Ultimately, the only way to unfreeze the market and permanently solve the affordability problem is to build more housing. Freddie Mac has estimated that the US has a housing stock deficit of nearly 4 million units. Because profit margins are often juicier for higher-end projects, builders tend to focus on the segments of the market that don’t need the inventory as much.
One place to start is Biden’s proposal to expand the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to build or preserve rental units, as well as introduce a new tax credit to spur the building and renovating of affordable starter homes. Another is fixing nonsensical zoning practices to boost urban density. Overall, this will require time, cooperation with the private sector and smart use of government incentives.
America’s housing deep-freeze won’t last forever, but it’s good that the Biden administration is seeking solutions to help homebuyers in the meantime. Unfortunately, election-year politics — and the desire to deny Biden a win — will likely prevent him from doing even that.More From Bloomberg Opinion:
(1) Based on median existing home price from National Assoc. of Realtors and 30-year mortgage data from Bankrate.com. Assumes a 20% down payment.
