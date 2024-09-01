Bangladesh Can’t Afford to Let Chaos Reign

Any expression of concern about Bangladesh’s path causes some, particularly in the country’s active and vocal diaspora, to fume. A certain amount of turmoil in reaction to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s long and increasingly authoritarian rule is understandable, they argue. And it is true that the arrival of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to lead an interim government has calmed some nerves. The Bangladeshi military seems to be staying in its barracks for now.