AI’s Rise Means Change Will Happen Even Faster

A year and a few months ago it was not obvious to most people that artificial intelligence, in particular GPT-4, would be so transformative across so many dimensions. Now that view has become conventional wisdom. In fact, expert opinion now expects AI to surpass humans in most fields of intellectual endeavor in less than 10 years. I know many experts in the field who think it will be in less than five years. By some metrics, and at great cost, AGI (artificial general intelligence) might even be possible right now.