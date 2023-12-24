AI Offers Banks New Ways To Repeat Old Mistakes

Generative AI also hasn’t solved pre-existing AI issues that can pose big risks to banks: The potential for bias in the data or outputs and the lack of transparency in how its conclusions were reached. When you sell someone an investment product or tax-efficient structure, you need to be sure it suits the client. If you turn someone down for a home loan, you must be able to show it isn’t because of their skin color. Banks’ humans have managed to get this stuff wrong for years without any help from robots.