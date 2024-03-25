Aerospace Is the Canary in the Coal Mine on Safety

The word complacency could easily be swapped with turnover. That’s because a large number of workers exited the airline industry during the pandemic when commercial flight activity plummeted. Many experienced employees — from pilot to mechanics — retired early. Others were forced to move on to other jobs, hustling to feed their families and keep their houses. When the airline industry took off again, there was a worker shortage. New employees had to be hired and trained. More than a third of United’s 100,000 workforce consists of employees hired in 2022 and 2023, the company said on its January earnings conference call.