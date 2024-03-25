Aerospace Is the Canary in the Coal Mine on Safety
Quality control is most heavily scrutinized in the air travel industry, for good reason; Did workforce upheaval during the pandemic start a broader industrial erosion?
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- It seems as if planes are coming apart at the seams in the sky.
United Airlines Holdings Inc. suffered the latest mishap after a ground crew discovered a missing panel on a Boeing 737-800 after the safe landing of a March 15 flight to Medford, Oregon. Also this month, a United plane lost a tire soon after takeoff from San Francisco, and a United flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Florida, made an emergency landing after an engine spewed flames.
Then there was the nosedive of a Boeing 787 during a March 11 Latam Airlines Group SA flight to Auckland from Sydney after the cockpit seat pushed the pilot against the flight controls. These troubling safety issues add to the terrifying Jan. 5 incident in which a door-sized panel blew off a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Air Group Inc. flight. The concerns over safety at United Airlines were enough to prompt Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby this week to call for a review of its safety procedures and training. Airline executives also plan to meet with Boeing board members to discuss the safety issues plaguing the planemaker.
More safety snags will grab headlines now that the industry is under the media microscope. Minor mishaps that would normally be dismissed will be pointed out emphatically.
Despite the string of safety concerns, flying remains the safest mode of travel and has been getting safer over time, mainly because of technology such as the terrain awareness and warning systems. Last year, there were no fatal commercial jet airliner crashes, and the number of jet airliner accidents dropped to 94 from 121 the previous year, according to an annual safety report by the Flight Safety Foundation published this month. The average for the previous five years was 116.
Still, there is a widespread assumption that safety and quality control have eroded since the pandemic, and not just in aerospace. Recalls announced by the Consumer Product Safety Commission hit a six-year high in 2023, and Sedgwick, a firm that assists companies with recalls, found they jumped last year among pharmaceutical and food manufacturers, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Dr. Hassan Shahidi, chief executive officer and president of the Flight Safety Foundation, echoed that concern in a March 11 letter that accompanied its report. He warned about complacency as a “stealthy threat that can erode safety and quality unless it is actively countered with a robust safety culture.’’
“Complacency can lead to shortcuts, degradation of quality, neglect of procedures, poor communication, and a delayed response to escalating risks,’’ he wrote.
The word complacency could easily be swapped with turnover. That’s because a large number of workers exited the airline industry during the pandemic when commercial flight activity plummeted. Many experienced employees — from pilot to mechanics — retired early. Others were forced to move on to other jobs, hustling to feed their families and keep their houses. When the airline industry took off again, there was a worker shortage. New employees had to be hired and trained. More than a third of United’s 100,000 workforce consists of employees hired in 2022 and 2023, the company said on its January earnings conference call.
This raises questions about whether worker turnover during the pandemic has hurt safety and quality for aerospace companies and airlines, and whether this may extend to other industries. Shahidi addressed this directly in his letter. “The industry is grappling with numerous challenges, including the recruitment, sourcing, and training of tens of thousands of new workers.’’
Naturally, safety and quality issues caused by workforce upheaval — if this is the case — would show up first in aerospace, which is the most heavily scrutinized industry on safety and quality. The aerospace supply chain was one of the most severely impacted by the pandemic because the large suppliers are often fed by many small machine shops that make specialized parts at relatively low volume. These small suppliers struggled financially during the downturn and lost veteran workers, making it difficult for them to ramp production back up.
If quality problems have spread to other industries, it’s unlikely to show up as quickly or as prominently. For the sake of argument, say a manufacturer of washing machines is struggling with defective parts. That’s certainly not going to make splashy headlines and will be dealt with internally. The quality issue would be a cost problem or even a competitive concern, but no one’s life is likely to be in danger.
There are signs that quality has become top of mind for companies. A survey of 1,353 global manufacturers last year by Rockwell Automation Inc., which sells gear that controls automation equipment, showed the top goal for digital transformation projects was to raise quality. Increasing automation and forecasting accuracy came in second and third, respectively.
“Quality is driving the future of digitization,’’ Rockwell Automation said in the survey.
A few companies, including Spirit AeroSystems Holding Inc., GE Aerospace, and Parker Hannifin Corp., have publicly discussed their goals of zero defects. The concept isn’t new. It was popularized by Philip Crosby, a quality guru who wrote several books starting with in 1979. That kicked off a continuing debate about whether the zero-defect goal is truly attainable. New tools, such as robotics, sensors and cameras, coupled with artificial intelligence, are helping companies strive toward the goal.
All of that will come in handy. The bedrock for quality and safety, however, will always be a well-trained and experienced workforce.
