2023 Climate Power Rankings: The Year Heat Came To Stay

Please don’t make me run through all the superlatives again. Thanks partly to the El Nino weather pattern in the Pacific but mostly to decades of warming, global temperatures in 2023 smashed record after record, month after month. This year will likely be the first to average 1.5C above pre-industrial averages by some measures. We briefly touched 2C in November. Heat is deadlier than hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, floods or other natural disasters, but it also makes all of those things stronger or likelier or both. And we’ve invited it to stick around for the long haul.